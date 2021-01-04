STASIS EURO Achieves Market Cap of $39.01 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $39.01 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003912 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, DSX and IDCM. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00333207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.19 or 0.02216461 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, Kyber Network, Tokens.net, DSX, OKCoin, IDCM and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

