State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.
State Street stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
