State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

State Street stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

