SteepCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $114,085.17 and approximately $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000188 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

