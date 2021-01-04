Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.81

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.81 and last traded at C$23.65, with a volume of 50384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.73.

STLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB raised their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -15.28.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

