STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.57 Million

Analysts expect that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will report $795.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $805.00 million. STERIS reported sales of $774.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $3,301,903 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $189.54 on Monday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $196.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

