STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $3,301,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 353.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $189.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.46. STERIS has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $196.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

