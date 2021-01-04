Stillwater Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. 1,876,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,577,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.