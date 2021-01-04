Stillwater Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.79. 276,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $376.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

