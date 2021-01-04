Stillwater Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 229,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,852. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,311. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

