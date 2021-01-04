Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $50.19. 1,034,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,245,381. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

