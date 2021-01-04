Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.58. The stock had a trading volume of 128,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,458. The company has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.99 and a 200 day moving average of $350.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

