Stillwater Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.86.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,176. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $263.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

