Stillwater Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 350.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 718,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,932. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

