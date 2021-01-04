Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $67.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 195,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,169.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,615.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

