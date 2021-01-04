Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,809.25.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $24.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,727.42. 52,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,768.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,591.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,512 shares of company stock worth $2,664,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

