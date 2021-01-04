STK Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One STK token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a total market capitalization of $276,162.43 and $9,077.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STK has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00043268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00334909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023946 BTC.

STK Profile

STK is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

STK Token Trading

STK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

