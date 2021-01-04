Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 4th (AMGN, CAP, DDAIF, ENI, FP, GOOG, MOR, NKE, RDSB, RI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 4th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

