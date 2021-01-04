Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 4th (AMGN, CAP, DDAIF, ENI, FP, GOOG, MOR, NKE, RDSB, RI)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 4th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

