Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Huami Call Options (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,361 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 682% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Huami by 3,764.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Huami by 54.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huami by 1,246.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Huami in the third quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huami by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,951. Huami has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $778.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMI. ValuEngine upgraded Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

