Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 31,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,460% compared to the average volume of 1,220 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $919,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2,067.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,190,000.

JNK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

