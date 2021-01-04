Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The ODP Call Options (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,301% compared to the typical daily volume of 297 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The ODP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of The ODP stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 859,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,690. The ODP has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in The ODP by 70.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 1,927,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The ODP by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 615,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,397,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The ODP by 64.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 642,490 shares during the period.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.