Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,106 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 2,631 call options.

NYSE AI traded down $17.24 on Monday, hitting $121.51. 61,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,973. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

