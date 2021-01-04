Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Aclaris Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 954% compared to the typical volume of 211 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

