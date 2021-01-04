Storj (STORJ) Hits Market Cap of $64.05 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $64.05 million and $21.62 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,560,645 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

