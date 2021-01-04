Storm (STORM) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.96 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00340809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023283 BTC.

About Storm

Storm (STORM) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormx.io . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

