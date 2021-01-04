Stratis Market Cap Hits $42.42 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $42.42 million and $1.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001528 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.