Streamr DATAcoin Market Cap Hits $51.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, HitBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, BitForex, Gate.io, IDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

