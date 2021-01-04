Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $29.15 or 0.00092206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $95.48 million and approximately $49,124.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00316533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00520197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

