Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.20

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.80.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 8.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period. Studio City International comprises approximately 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

