(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $219.33

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.33 and last traded at $219.33, with a volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.87.

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. (STZ.B) had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%.

About (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

