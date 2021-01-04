Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $497,769.52 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $497,769.52 and approximately $4,303.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00042861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

