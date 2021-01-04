SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 202768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$13.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

