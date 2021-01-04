Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Trading Up 2.6%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $105.00. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46.

About Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF)

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

