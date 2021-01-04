Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 10%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.17. 218,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 134,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMMT. HC Wainwright cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,873.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 29,569 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $129,807.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,944.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

