Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 7.2%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.51. 1,454,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,456,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,858,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,620,000.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

