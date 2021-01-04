SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.64. 1,495,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 872,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 292,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.