SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.64. 1,495,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 872,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 292,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

