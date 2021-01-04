SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 933,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,102% from the average daily volume of 77,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.