Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) PT Raised to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOVA. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NOVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,715. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 631,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387,006 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

