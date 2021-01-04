Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.69

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

