Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $830,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 23.8% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 37.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

