SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.36

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.36 and last traded at C$15.03, with a volume of 22166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.92.

Get SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) alerts:

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$419.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$412.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.0595819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.