SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $33.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,266.13 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $6,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

