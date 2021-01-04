Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Simmons assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,951. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6,991.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $107,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,211,383.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,090,855 shares of company stock worth $417,945,618. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

