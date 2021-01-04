Super Zero Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.00 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

