SuperCoin Reaches Market Cap of $83,277.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 61% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $83,277.00 and $5.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,988,562 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.