Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt raised Superdry to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $3.55 on Monday. Superdry has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

