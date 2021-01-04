Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04.

About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

