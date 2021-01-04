SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $570.94 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $677.47 million and approximately $570.94 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00011794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00311536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023078 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 179,611,108 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

