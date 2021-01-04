SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $440.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $305.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIVB. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.94.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $387.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,196,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.