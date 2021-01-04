Swap (XWP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,594.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $130,701.51 and approximately $7,594.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,124,597 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.