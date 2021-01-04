Swerve Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,231,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,041,416 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars.

